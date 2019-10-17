Roger Lehmkuhl 1939 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Roger Lehmkuhl, 79, of Pierre passed away on October 13, 2019 in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre, SD with interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at Isburg Funeral Chapel followed by a prayer service beginning at 6:30 P.M.

Roger Fredrick Lehmkuhl was born on November 11, 1939 in Agar, SD to Merlin and Helen (Fox) Lehmkuhl. Roger grew up in the Agar and Gettysburg, SD area and attended elementary school at various country schools in Sully and Potter Counties. He graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1958. Roger enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January of 1961 and served full time until November of 1964 when he transitioned to the U.S. Naval Reserve.

After his discharge from the Navy in 1964, Roger made his home in Pierre, SD. He married Janet Pitlick on February 22, 1968.

He worked for many years for the State of South Dakota in the Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Information Technology working on computer systems for the DOT.

Roger enjoyed multiple interests including his hobby farm, cars and driving around the countryside.

Roger is survived by his wife Janet Lehmkuhl, of Pierre; his daughters Tamara (Scott) Darnall of Pierre and Deborah Carroll (significant other Roy Ingram) of Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren Matthew Darnall, Kaitlyn (Carroll) Nichols, Cameron Carroll, Jessica Darnall and Conner Ingram; brother Ernest Lehmkuhl; and sister Bonnie Timp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Cora Atack; and brother-in-law Ray Timp.

Memorials may be directed to Countryside Hospice of Pierre or to the Micheal J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com