Roger & Delores Husted Family 2020 Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agri-Interest Committee has named the Roger & Delores Husted Family its 2020 Farmer/Rancher of the Year.

The Husteds received the recognition at the annual Agriculture Appreciation Banquet last week (March 5). The Husted family is known for their involvement in agriculture and their commercial cow-calf operation that extends through Hughes and Hyde counties.

Receiving scholarships to further their post-secondary education in an agricultural field of study were Stanley County High School students:

Jayda Tibbs ($500),

Ladd Kramme ($250) and

Lane Kramme ($250).

The 2020 Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award was sponsored by Clubhouse Hotel & Suites.