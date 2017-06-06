Rodney “Rod” J. Hickey 1965 – 2017

OACOMA, SD - Funeral services for Rod J. Hickey, 51, of Oacoma will be 2:00 pm Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Oacoma Community Center in Oacoma, SD with burial in the Graceland Cemetery at Oacoma. Visitation will be Saturday, May 20 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm with family present at the Hickey Funeral Chapel in Chamberlain.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested.

Rodney Joe Hickey was born May 17, 1965 to Roland and Alice (Peddycoart) Hickey at Chamberlain, SD. He grew up in Oacoma, SD and attended grade school and high school in Chamberlain. After high school, he joined his sister Shelly and her husband Allen traveling with the carnival business for several years. He then began working in well drilling with his father Roland. Rod was always busy with many other construction jobs as well.

On February 3, 1990, Rod was united in marriage to Lynnette “Nettie” Kenobbie at Chamberlain. To this union, two children were born Shanell and Kyle.

Rod was an accomplished fisherman, guitarist, and karaoke star. Rod’s free spirit and positive personality was contagious to all that knew him. Rod enjoyed many good times, laughs, and storytelling with all of his friends.

Rod passed away on May 15, 2017 at Martin, SD at the age of 51 years. Gratefully sharing his life are his daughter Shanell Hickey and Weston Waugh of Chamberlain; son Kyle Hickey of Chamberlain; his parents Roland Hickey of Oacoma and Alice (Vern) Cook of Oacoma; sister Shelly (Allen) Schoeppner of Oacoma; nieces and nephews Jeremy (Krista) Schoeppner of Oacoma, Kim (Scott) Thomas of Kennebec, Jason Schoeppner of California, and Breann Schoeppner of Oacoma; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents Ray and Aileen Hickey and Orvel “Pete” and Florence Peddycoart; and uncles, aunts, and cousins.