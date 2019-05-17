Rodney Monson 1945 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Rodney Monson, 74, Ft. Pierre, died May 15, 2019 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital

VISITATION: 5:30pm -7pm & prayer service at 7pm, Tuesday, May 21st at the funeral home

FUNERAL: 10:00am, Wednesday, May 22nd at Isburg Funeral Chapel

INTERMENT: Scotty Philip Cemetery

Rodney was born August 24th 1945 to Norman and Ann (Tople) Monson. He grew up in the area and attended school in Stanley County. He married Nancy Volmer on August 24th, 1970. He worked as a janitor at the Longbranch and did groundskeeping for the state of South Dakota. Rodney loved the outdoors. He spent his extra time fishing and doing crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his wife; Nancy Monson, children; Terry (Sharon) Monson, Julie (Thad) Smith, and Josh (Shannon) Monson, 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by a brother Ervin Monson and two sisters; Kathy Fuller and Rosie Olson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; James Monson, sisters; Stella Regennitter and Norma Myer.

Memorials can be directed to Nancy Monson, PO Box 724, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532. Online condolences: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com