Robin Kay VanderPlaats 1957 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Robin Kay (Andersen) VanderPlaats, 61, of Pierre, SD, died at home on January 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Services will be at 1:00pm, Friday, February 1 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isb urgfuneralchapels.com

Robin was born September 25, 1957 to Marilyn (Brunke) Andersen and Leon Andersen. She was born in Viborg, SD, but spent her younger years in Yankton, SD. She moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1965 and graduated from Washington High School in 1975. She married Brian VanderPlaats in Sioux Falls in 1980. The couple had two children; Steven and Stephanie. They moved to Pierre in 1986.

Robin and Brian owned a pawn shop and a cleaning business. She also worked as a housekeeper, cook and cleaner over the years.

Robin is survived by her children: Stephanie (Mark) Jensen of Sioux Falls, SD and Steven (Amanda) VanderPlaats of Pierre; 4 grandchildren, brothers Roger, Ronald and Scott Andersen and sister Cindy Meier. She is also survived by her beloved dogs Jack and Baxter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Brian, and a brother Jimmy Andersen.