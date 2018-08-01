Robert Meyer 1928 – 2018

MILLER, SD – Robert Meyer, 90, of Miller, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018 at his home.

Funeral Mass with military honors will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 3, 2018 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Miller with Father Paul Josten, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Placidus Cemetery, Duncan. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 2, 2018 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Robert J O was born, March 25, 1928, at home in Jerauld County to John O. and Jessie (Bach) Meyer. He attended country school through 8th grade. He enlisted in the Army in 1952 and was a paratrooper. In 1953, he was promoted to Cpl. and Cpl. Meyer’s platoon, Co. F 504 Air, was set to deploy to Korea when peace was declared, in 1954. He was stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C.

He married Joyce Yost, on October 24, 1959, at Crow Lake Catholic Church. They started their life together in Jerauld County; from there they moved to Sioux Falls, Ft. Thompson, St. Lawrence and then their final residence together, Miller, SD.

Robert worked as a farmer and in bridge construction and helped pour and finish Big Bend Dam. He then worked as a carpenter, a black smith and a custodian. His final employment was being a Foster Grandparent at Hand in Hand Daycare. Robert was a faithful member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church; he was also part of the VFW and Knights of Columbus and an avid fisherman.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce Yost Meyer; their five children: Debbie (Hart) Boucher of Las Cruces, NM, John (Dori) Meyer of Portland, TX, Ted (Annette) Meyer of New Agusta, MS, Paul Meyer of Miller, SD, and Jill (Charlie) Wiant of Miller, SD; 13 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.

A special thank you to Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital staff, the ladies from Hospice and to our loving son-in-law, Charlie, for all his help and care.

