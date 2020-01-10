Robert Hofer 1932 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Robert D Hofer, 87, of Pierre, SD, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre; with a prayer service beginning at 7pm. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Robert D Hofer (Bob) was born in Mitchell, SD on February 16, 1932 to Lydia M (Walter) Hofer and Joseph W Hofer.

Bob was an All-State Guard on Emery High School’s 1950 state “B” Basketball Championship team. Following his high school graduation, he played basketball and baseball at the University of South Dakota. He was called into the army in 1956 and was sent to US Army Missile Command in Huntsville, AL. He was Hanson County States Attorney before moving to Pierre to work under the State Attorney General. He met his wife while working at the Attorney General’s office in 1961.

In June of 1962, Bob married Roberta Hartley. Three daughters were born to them; Katherine Hofer, Nanette (Greg) Wittenberg and Ann Marie (Matt) Petersen.

In 1961 Bob joined the law firm of Stephens, Riter and Mayer where he practiced law for 39 years and where he made lifelong friends.

He was a school board attorney for over twenty years. He served as an Assistant and a City Attorney for over 30 years. He served as the attorney for the South Dakota High School Activities Association from July, 1993 until his retirement in December, 1999.

He was president of the State Bar of South Dakota. He held memberships in the American Board of Trial Advocates and the American College of Trial Lawyers.

He is a four time State Senior Sporting Clay Champion. He has been an active referee in football and basketball and a lifetime fan of athletics.

His greatest joy in life were his three daughters, two sons-in-law and most especially his four granddaughters, Sophia, Grace and Vanessa Wittenberg and Morgan Petersen.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife Bobbi of 57 years, daughters Katie, Nan and Ann, sons-in-law Greg Wittenberg and Matt Petersen and most especially his four granddaughters Sophie, Grace, and Vanessa Wittenberg and Morgan Petersen.