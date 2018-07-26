Robert H. Hartford 1941 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Robert H. Hartford, 77, of Pierre passed away July 24, 2018 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls following a short illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. Private family burial will take place at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.

Robert H. Hartford, the second child of Helen and Robert Hartford was born July 13, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. Along with his siblings Judy, Larry, Dave & Devra, the family moved to Bellingham, Washington and thus began Bob’s lifelong love of boating and water. He grew up with a mischievous spirit, finding himself the center of schemes and fun with his brothers and lifelong childhood friends. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1959 where he played football and basketball and met his first true love, Virginia Knutsen. He attended Western Washington State University and married Virgie in 1961. They began a life together in Bellevue, Washington where Bob managed a Newberry’s 5 and Dime store. He would go on to manage a Newberry’s store in Hardin, Montana and then in Pierre, South Dakota until 1972. When Newberry’s moved out of Pierre, Bob stayed and began a new career in real estate. He formed his own company in 1977 until selling it in 1981. He went on to work for state government, the federal government and then the Music & Vending Association.

Bob was a member of the Pierre Jaycees, Pierre Chamber of Commerce, PEDCO, Pierre Housing Board and numerous other civic groups. He had a wide circle of friends, and enjoyed daily coffee with many of them. Bob’s years on Lake Oahe also saw his water craft ownership evolve. From motor boats to small sailboats, to a classic 28’ Herreshoff wooden ketch sailboat, an 18’ mahogany Fletcher barrel-back runabout and a 33’ Chris Craft Commander cruiser. He loved teaching his kids how to waterski and sail a boat through a South Dakota summer storm. Bob was great with tools and always had a project going – from building a dinghy to remodeling his home to completely restoring boats.

Bob and Virgie raised their three children Kris, Joe & Katie in Pierre, and together they worked tirelessly on election committees and community activities. Virgie lost her battle with lung cancer in 1991 and sadly, in April of 1993, Bob also endured the tragic passing of Governor Mickelson to a fateful plane crash.

Bob found the second true love of his life when he met Sara at a conference in 1992, as they shared the same job for their respective State Rural Development Councils. Bob convinced Sara to move from Missouri to South Dakota and start a life with him in 1995. They shared many common interests and were married in March of 2000. Bob also took on the new job challenge as executive director of the Music and Vending Association until his retirement in 2011. Bob and Sara, together with many friends, enjoyed the vibrant boating community at Spring Creek. He was always there to help teach someone to sail, help a fellow sailor launch their boat, fix an engine, talk about the ever-changing weather, or enjoy a beautiful Oahe sunset. He and Sara enjoyed traveling, cooking for friends and winters in the Florida Keys.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sara, his daughter Kristine (Jeff) Westall of Edina, MN, his son Dr. Joe (Deb) Hartford of Rapid City and his daughter, Katie (Terry) Johnson of Pierre, eight grandchildren: Hannah Westall, Clara Westall, Lucy Westall, Sophie Hartford, Grace Johnson, Ellie Johnson, Colton Hartford and Addie Johnson; sisters: Judy Hartford, Anacortes, WA and Devra Hart, Seattle, WA; brothers: Larry Hartford, Mt. Vernon, WA and Dave Hartford, Bellingham, WA along with numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Virgie Hartford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Helmsley Cancer Center of Pierre (C/O Avera-St. Mary’s Foundation, 801 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501) or the Countryside Hospice (200 E Dakota Ave # 1, Pierre, SD 57501). Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigufh.com