Robert “Bob” Cross 1934 – 2018

FT. PIERRE, SD – Robert “Bob” Cross, 83, of Fort Pierre, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018 at Avera-Maryhouse Long Term Care. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30am, Thursday, April 12, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre with visitation a half hour prior from 10:00-10:30am. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

Bob was born August 21, 1934 to Royal and Helen (Byrd) Cross. Bob was united in Marriage with Monica Moody on June 7, 1952 in Letcher, SD.

Bob worked a variety of jobs which included heavy equipment operator during the building of the Oahe Dam, police officer in Letcher and Mitchell, SD, maintenance for Sanborn County and penback at Mitchell Livestock.

Bob and Monica purchased Merchandise Outlet Western Wear in Mitchell in 1979. They started KBARC Western Wear in Pierre in 1986.

Bob was involved with the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo and the Horseman Sports Roping Club in Mitchell.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, rodeos and running racehorses. Bob and sons currently own a horse that will run in the 2018 Fort Pierre Race Meet. Bob ran his first horse in Fort Pierre in 1971.

Bob is survived by his four sons: Kim Cross of Mitchell (children Kami (Steve) Petersen and Kit Cross), Kurt (Connie) Cross of Eagle Butte (children Kody (Casey) Cross, Kira, Hallie and Memory), Kelly (Jackie) Cross of Fort Pierre (children Seth Deal, Kipp Cross, and Kelcie Cross), Kent (Melissa) Cross of Pierre (daughter Kacee (Clayton) Etzkorn), brother Russ, sisters: Violet, Beverly and Carolyn, and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Monica, brother Frank, sister Eva and Jean, and granddaughters Callie and Kyli.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com