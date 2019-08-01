Robert Anderson 1941 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Robert Anderson, 78, of Pierre, SD, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st from 10 to 11am at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre with a funeral service beginning at 11am at the chapel, burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Robert Eugene Anderson was born to John Q. and Winifred Anderson, and raised in Mitchell, South Dakota. While in Junior High School and extending into his high school years, Robert worked in the parts department of the Chevrolet dealership in Mitchell. At an early age he joined the South Dakota National Guard and was stationed in Mitchell, South Dakota. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. While in Germany, true to his history-loving nature, he explored the home of his maternal grandfather in Denmark. Upon discharge from the Army, Robert attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, and then he went to the University of South Dakota at Yankton, South Dakota to teach psychology, and for additional graduate work at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He worked with the criminally insane prior to moving to Pennsylvania to accept a research position with the PA Dept of Public Health. He also held research and administrative positions with the PA Governor’s Justice Commission and the Governor’s Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse. He also taught at the University Consortium at Harrisburg, Lebanon Valley Collage and Your College of PA. He also served as Planning, Research and Technical Information Service Administration for the Arizona Dept of Corrections prior to returning to South Dakota where he met Sandy while serving as Director of South Dakota Drug and Alcohol Abuse Programs. From 1991 until 2006 Robert served as Director of Research and Program Applications for the NASADAD, National Association of State Alcohol Drug Abuse Director. Upon his retirement the Board of Directors created the Robert E Anderson award for Distinguished Contributions to the Field of Addiction Research, Training and Evaluation. After his retirement, he returned to Pierre, South Dakota with his wife, Sandy, to their beautiful home and three cats; Sasha Dora, Darby Dollars, and Sadie Seus-seus.

Robert is survived by his wife Sandy, one sister Iris Elaine Anderson Bauer (Dave Kurtenbach) of Texas and Wyoming, numerous nieces and nephews including his Fritzmeier nieces and nephews that he grew up with, his mother in-law Lois Schmidt of Pierre as well as Sandy’s brothers and sisters and their families. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother J. Quinton Anderson, sister Rillamae Fritzmeier and foster sister Bette Brown Johnson.