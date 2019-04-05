Road construction to start next week in Pierre

The snow and ice of winter have mostly melted off of the streets in Pierre, leaving behind potholes from winter freezing and thawing.

City utilities director Brad Palmer says this winter was especially hard on the roadways in town.

Palmer says city crews hope to start on construction projects Monday.

Last summer, several major routes of travel through Pierre were closed or had traffic disrupted for varying lengths of time. Palmer says there shouldn’t be as much of that this year.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will also be doing work in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Starting Tuesday, they’ll be working on US Highways 14, 14B, 83 and SD Highway 34.

Map of planned projects in Pierre: