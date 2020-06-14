River Region HS Rodeo Results – June 12-14
WINNER – Pierre’s Josi and Layni Stevens combined to win four events in the second River Region Rodeo over the weekend in the prelude to the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo, which will begin Tuesday at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Chase Yellowhawk of Blunt won Bareback Riding for the second weekend in a row.
Results:
BAREBACK RIDING
1st: Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt
2nd: Logan Van Well, Selby
BARREL RACING
1st: Layni Stevens, Pierre
2nd: Meza Ham, Shadehill
3rd: Megan VanLiere, Pierre
4th: Joey Carley, Philip
5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
6th: Taylor Burgee, Onida
9th: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre
10th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre
11th: Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre
2nd: Meza Ham, Shadehill
6th: Joey Carley, Philip
7th: Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre
9th: Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain
10th: Haley Husted, Harrold
12th: Taylor Burgee, Onida
14th: Layni Stevens, Pierre
16th: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre
17th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence
BULL RIDING
T-1st: Dylan Bradford, Selby & Rhone Schmidt, White River
4th: Jaden Jessop, Pierre
5th: Chazz Gabe, Timber Lake
BOYS’ CUTTING
1st: Kaden Pazour, Sturgis
2nd: Cedar Gabriel, Quinn
3rd: Dawson Phillips, Winner
4th: Rhone Schmidt, White River
GOAT TYING
1st: Layni Stevens, Pierre
2nd: Saydee Heath, Colome
3rd: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre
5th: Haley Husted, Harrold
6th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
7th: Bobbi Kammerer, Philip
9th: Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre
13th: Joey Carley, Philip
GIRLS’ CUTTING
1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre
2nd: Saydee Heath, Colome
4th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre
6th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence
POLE BENDING
1st: Sage Schuylker, Hamill
2nd: Megan Marrone, Pukwana
3rd: Megan VanLiere, Pierre
4th: Josi Stevens, Pierre
5th: Acacia Anderberg, Mobridge
8th: Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain
9th: Keeleigh Elwood, Reliance
12th: Jenna Kruger, Pierre
13th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre
Complete results can be found at sdhsra.com.