River Region HS Rodeo Results – June 12-14

WINNER – Pierre’s Josi and Layni Stevens combined to win four events in the second River Region Rodeo over the weekend in the prelude to the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo, which will begin Tuesday at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Chase Yellowhawk of Blunt won Bareback Riding for the second weekend in a row.

Results:

BAREBACK RIDING

1st: Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt

2nd: Logan Van Well, Selby

BARREL RACING

1st: Layni Stevens, Pierre

2nd: Meza Ham, Shadehill

3rd: Megan VanLiere, Pierre

4th: Joey Carley, Philip

5th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

6th: Taylor Burgee, Onida

9th: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre

10th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre

11th: Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain

BREAKAWAY ROPING

1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre

2nd: Meza Ham, Shadehill

6th: Joey Carley, Philip

7th: Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre

9th: Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain

10th: Haley Husted, Harrold

12th: Taylor Burgee, Onida

14th: Layni Stevens, Pierre

16th: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre

17th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

BULL RIDING

T-1st: Dylan Bradford, Selby & Rhone Schmidt, White River

4th: Jaden Jessop, Pierre

5th: Chazz Gabe, Timber Lake

BOYS’ CUTTING

1st: Kaden Pazour, Sturgis

2nd: Cedar Gabriel, Quinn

3rd: Dawson Phillips, Winner

4th: Rhone Schmidt, White River

GOAT TYING

1st: Layni Stevens, Pierre

2nd: Saydee Heath, Colome

3rd: Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre

5th: Haley Husted, Harrold

6th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

7th: Bobbi Kammerer, Philip

9th: Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre

13th: Joey Carley, Philip

GIRLS’ CUTTING

1st: Josi Stevens, Pierre

2nd: Saydee Heath, Colome

4th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre

6th: Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

POLE BENDING

1st: Sage Schuylker, Hamill

2nd: Megan Marrone, Pukwana

3rd: Megan VanLiere, Pierre

4th: Josi Stevens, Pierre

5th: Acacia Anderberg, Mobridge

8th: Kazney Knippling, Chamberlain

9th: Keeleigh Elwood, Reliance

12th: Jenna Kruger, Pierre

13th: Savannah Loesch, Pierre

Complete results can be found at sdhsra.com.