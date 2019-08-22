River Cities Public Transit selected to participate in Nonprofit Savings Account program

Four organizations– including one in Pierre– have been selected to be a part of the South Dakota Community Foundation Nonprofit Savings Account program.

River Cities Public Transit in Pierre is one of the four groups chosen through a competitive selection process. River Cities Public Transit is committed to providing safe, reliable and courteous public transportation to the members of the communities they serve. RCPT provides rides to seniors, students, veterans, people with disabilities and the general public in an 11-county area in central South Dakota.

President of the South Dakota Community Foundation Stephanie Judson says the Nonprofit Savings Account program aims to be a catalyst for nonprofit, long-term sustainability through the establishment of endowment funds. She says each organization will receive a $20,000 challenge grant from the Foundation after raising $80,000 in two-years. The combined funds will establish a $100,000 endowment fund at the Foundation. Funds will be invested over time and earnings will create a long-term revenue source to support each organization.

The fundraising period for each organization is October 1, 2019, until September 30, 2021. To help any of these organizations reach its goal with a donation, please visit SDCommunityFoundation.org/NSA.

The other organizations chosen to participate in the Foundation’s Nonprofit Savings Account program are Area IV Senior Nutrition in Aberdeen, Performing Arts Center of Rapid City and Western Dakota Tech Foundation in Rapid City.