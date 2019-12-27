Rightfully Hers exhibit at Cultural Heritage Center end Dec. 31

The “Rightfully Hers” popup exhibit from the National Archives on display at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre will close at the end of this month.

“Rightfully Hers” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit features simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today.

Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all.

For more information on the South Dakota State Archives, please visit history.sd.gov/archives.