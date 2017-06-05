Riggs Students Present at GLOBE Student Research Symposium

PIERRE, SD – The GLOBE Program, a collaboration between NASA, the National Science Foundation, and organizations around the world, hosted students from Alaska, Montana, Oregon and South Dakota at the School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City to demonstrate what they learned about the Earth’s climate as a part of investigations conducted for the GLOBE Regional Student Research Symposium.

Anne Lewis, symposium organizer and GLOBE South Dakota partner, says the symposium gave students an opportunity to get a feel for presenting scientific research. “We intentionally structured the event to be more science conference than science fair,” said Lewis. “Presenting research is an important part of how science is done.”

Presentations used the data students collected on water, the atmosphere, soil and even macroinvertebrates, small aquatic “bugs” that are often found in lakes, streams and rivers. Riggs High School students Hannah Gates, Grace Jones, and Sarah Hancock investigated the correlations between surface, air, and soil temperatures.

The GLOBE Program is an ongoing environmental science initiative in which students learn the practices of science through hands-on investigations in their own communities, sparking their curiosity and interest in science and other STEM fields. GLOBE not only engages them in learning about their local environment, but actually empowers them to play an active role in authoring what we know about our global environment and home planet. To date, students in more than 117 countries and 29,000 schools have participated in GLOBE. GLOBE’s database, used by working scientists around the world, currently contains more than 139 million measurements.

Grace Jones, Riggs Junior, takes a surface temperature in February while Hannah Gates records the readings (Photo by Anne Lewis)

Hannah Gates, Riggs Junior, and Sarah Hancock, Riggs freshman, present their investigation at the GLOBE student research symposium held at the South Dakota School of Mines. (Photo by Anne Lewis)