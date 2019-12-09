Riggs students perform well at State Oral Interp contest

The Pierre T.F. Riggs High School oral interp team had a great time at the state festival this past weekend and brought home another team excellence award!

The award is given to “AA” schools who have at least four of their seven pieces receive composite “superior” scores. It is a team effort in many ways, but please extend a special congratulations to Sarah Hancock (non-original oratory), Levi McKinley (serious reading), Savannah Shrake (storytelling), and Xzaria Henderson and Jack Ferris (duet.) Pierre has received the team excellence award four times in the past six years.