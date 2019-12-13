Congrats to these students for auditioning for an and being accepted into the Quad State Honor Band at the University of South Dakota.

They will be traveling to Vermillion at the end of January with 136 students representing 31 schools from South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.

During the festival, they will be working with Director of Bands Dr. John LaCognata, Director of Athletic Bands Dr. Todd Cranson, USD music department staff and composer Brant Karrick.

Photo: (L-R) Sophia New (junior, clarinet), Delaney Engbrecht (junior, percussion), Owen Seibel (freshman, trombone), Alexis Moran (sophomore, percussion), Natalie Mohr (senior, percussion), Isabel Myren (senior, flute), William Kessler (senior, trombone).