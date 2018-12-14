Riggs musicians make Quad State Honor Band

Pierre T.F. Riggs High School juniors Isabel Myren (flute) and Natalie Mohr (percussion) were accepted into the Quad State Honor Band. They will join 132 students from 31 high schools in late January on the University of South Dakota Campus. Composer Rossano Galante will be featured as the guest conductor/artist-in-residence. More information can be found at https://www.usd.edu/fine-arts/music/quad-state-honor-band-festival