Riggs musicians earn trip to Augustana Band Festival
Seven Pierre TF Riggs High School band students have been accepted into the 62nd Augustana Band Festival. The festival will take place November 8-9 on the Augustana University campus in Sioux Falls. The Grand Finale concert will be held at the Washington Pavilion November 9 at 6:00pm.
(back row, L-R) Sophia New (clarinet, 11), Michael VanDeWiele (percussion, 11), Delaney Engbrecht (percussion, 11), Mesa Winder (alto saxophone, 11)
(front row, L-R) Margot Pearson (trombone, 12), Isabel Myren (flute, 12), Morgan Eckert (flute/piccolo, 11)