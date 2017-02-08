Riggs Longtime Teacher Hyrma Zakahi Will be Forever Remembered

PIERRE, S.D. – Riggs High faculty, friends and former students continue to mourn the passing of veteran teacher Hyrma Zakahi, who passed away early Tuesday morning from advanced and untreatable cancer. Zakahi will forever be remembered as a fixture in the Riggs High drama department, directing countless plays and musicals along the way.

A moment of silence was observed before the Pierre girls basketball game Tuesday evening for 32 seconds, one second for each year that Zakahi gave to the Pierre school system. Former students in particular have been expressing their sympathies and remembrances on social media, displaying what a profound effect that “Miss Z” had on their lives and their appreciation for the arts.

South Dakota Arts Council director Patrick Baker said Zakahi treated her students as her peers and encouraged them to take on more challenging roles, whether on stage or behind the scenes. He adds that “she selflessly gave her time, effort, and ideas to the projects of others and helped develop that sense of partnership and communal offering that community arts hinge upon.”

Despite a decline in her health in the past couple of years, her students were still her top priority. She had made the trip to Aberdeen for the State One-Act Festival over the weekend, but fell ill on Friday and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, where the cancer diagnosis was made. Zakahi was also a Spanish teacher during her years at Riggs. Funeral services are pending. Miss Z was 58. (Photo Riggs High)