Riggs High/Avera Athletes of the Week Selected

PIERRE, S.D. – Levi Stoletenberg of the Pierre Governor Wrestling Team and Sophie Bullard of the Lady Governor gymnastics team have been named the Riggs High School/Avera Athletes of the Week by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA). In the Governors dual against Aberdeen Central, Stoltenberg was thrown to his back early in the match by an opponent who was rated above him and one that had defeated Levi earlier in the year. With the dual hanging in the balance, Stoltenburg not only fought off his back to avoid the fall but turned up the intensity, himself tossing his opponent to the mat and earning a pin fall of his own putting the Governors back in the dual. Bullard has done a great job in the Lady Govs first 3 meets and has already qualified for the State Meet in all 4 events as well as leading the Lady Govs in the All Around so far this season. Stoltenberg was nominated for the award by his head coach Shawn Lewis. Bullard was nominated for the award by her head coach, Hilary Hansen.

Courtesy Photos: (Levi Stoltenberg) (Sophie Bullard)