Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named it’s Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week. The athletes selected are Matt Maxfield of the Governor football team and Nicole Sarringer of the Lady Governor volleyball team. Maxfield played his best game of the season last Friday in leading our Defense to our first shutout in two years. Matt had 2 Interceptions in the game, both of which setup short fields for the Governor Offense that resulted in Touchdowns. He has 3 INT’s on the year, 2 Forced Fumbles, a Fumble Recovery, and 13 tackles on this young season. Sarringer has done a great job for the Lady Governor volleyball team on the court leading us in assist with 110 on the season. She is also serving at 92 percent on the season 108 out of 117, starting Pierre off on a positive note as one of the first servers. Maxfield was nominated by his head coach Steve Steele and Sarringers was nominated by Head Coach Chris Swiden. Both are seniors.