Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association has named it’s Avera Riggs High School Athltes of the Week. This week’s award winners are Pierre Governor gymnast Emerie Stephens and Pierre Governor wrestler Jack Van Camp. Governor gymnastics head coach Rebecca Feller says that Stephens received her career high score for her handspring half – half on vault. In addition to her vault score, she finally competed a layout salto half in her floor routine and added a kip to her bar routine. Van Camp had a great week of competition according to his head coach Shawn Lewis. In the Brookings Dual he recorded the fastest pin in 1 minute and 9 seconds. At the Mid Dakota Monster Van Camp battled from the 2nd seed to go 4-0 with two pins and 2 decisions. In the finals, he beat Trevor Peters of Winner, who was previously undefeated and a State Champion at 152 lbs in South Dakota Class B.

Courtesy Photos: Emerie Stephens and Jack Van Camp)