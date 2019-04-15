Riggs High School Avera athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, SD -The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named the Avera Rigss High Athletes of the Week for the week of April 1st thru the 5th. MacKenzie Rath of the Lady Gov track team and Lucas Leingang of the Governor tennis team earned the honor. Mack has won four events in the past two track meets. She has won the shot and discus in both the Bob Judson and Huron Invite. Mack is currently, the #1 discus thrower in South Dakota and the #3 shot put thrower in the state. Leingang has started out the tennis season strong for the Govs. He is currently 4-1 in Singles with the one loss being to the reigning flight champion from Sioux Falls Lincoln who hasn’t lost a match in his career. Luke’s match of 8-10 against him was the second closest match of his career. He also has 3 ESD wins on the young season as well, positioning himself well for a great seed in the tournament. Rath was nominated for the award by her head coach Gregg Starr and Leingang earned his nomination from Governor head tennis coach Steve Steele.