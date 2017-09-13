Riggs High School Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week. Sydney Larson and Gracie Jones of the Lady Governor tennis team defeated the number 2 doubles team from Watertown on Saturday in Huron. Head Coach Kerry Dilley said the girls played their most aggressive game of the whole match by taking control of the net and hitting untouchable winning shots. Peyton Zabel had a big game for the Governor Football team at home versus Douglas last Friday night. He was 12 of 19 passing for 265 yards and 5 Touchdown’s. Zabel also rushed for 58 yards on 9 carries. Larson and Jones were nominated for the award by their head coach Kerry Dilley while Zabel was nominated for the award by assistant coach Shawn Lewis who served as interim head coach Friday night.