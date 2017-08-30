Riggs High School Athletes of the Week Named by PACA

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named this week’s Riggs High School Avera Athletes of the Week. Logan Spelbring of the Governor football team and Emily Mikkelsen of the Lady Governor soccer team earned the honors from the Coaches. Spelbring is one of the hardest workers in the Governor football program according Governor head coach Steve Steele. Logan spent all offseason really hitting the weights hard and preparing for his senior year and Coach Steele would say that he is one of the, if not the, most improved player in the program from last year to this year. As for Mikkelsen, she had a dominating performance against Harrisburg by scoring four (4) goals and tallying two (2) assists in leading the Lady Govs soccer team to an 8-1 victory over Harrisburg last Thursday. Emily elevated her game to the next level despite the opposing team placing their fastest and best defender against her. Mikkelsen was nominated by her head coach Sydney Zanin while Spelbring earned the nomination from his head coach Steve Steele.

Courtesy Photos