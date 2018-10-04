PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week Named are sophomore Maguire Raske of the Governor football team and the number 2 doubles team of Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow of the Lady Governor tennis team. Raske had an exceptional game versus Sturgis running 23 times for 190 yards and 4 TDs. It was the best rushing performance of the season. Head coach Steve Steele says he has fought hard through a nagging turf toe injury to continue to run hard and help our offense pound the ball the last few games. As 8th graders, Weiss and Tedrow are both in their first year or two of even playing the sport. In a hard fought match at the ESD Tournament against Brookings on Saturday, Weiss and Tedrow won the number 2 flight consolation championship 9-7. Head Coach Kerry Dilley says they’ve exceeded expectations both on and off the court by not only being a dynamic duo as Flight 2 Varsity doubles partners, but also demonstrating upstanding character and being exemplary role models for their teammates.