Riggs High School Athletes of the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Area Coaches Association has named Mack Rath and Eric Coleman as their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week for their performance last weekend for the Pierre Governor and Lady Governor Track and Field teams.

Mack Rath: Mack started the indoor season off with a 1st place finish at the Ruth Marske Indoor Meet. The junior won the shot put by 1.5 feet over the next closest finisher. She won the event with a throw of 38’ 2” Mack is one of the top throwers in the state in both the shot put and discus this season.

Erick Colman: Erick also earned 1st place in the shot put at the Ruth Markse Indoor Meet. Erick will be one of the top throwers in the state this season in the shot put. He won the event with a throw of 49’ 5” which was over 2 feet further than the 2nd place thrower.

Both athletes were nominated by their head coach Gregg Starr.