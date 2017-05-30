Riggs High Clay Target Team Wins Conference Title

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Riggs High School Clay Target Team has been named Conference Champions. The team, in it’s second year of existence and is made of up sixty-nine Riggs High School and Georgia Morse Middle School students. The spring season consisted of two shooting clinics, two weeks of practice, one reserve shooting week and five weeks of competitive shooting. The team received support from the local Izaak Walton League Chapter through its use of the chapter’s trap shooting range. Thirty-nine of the team members will travel to Aberdeen on June 10 to compete in the State Tournament. Stanley County hosted a clay target team for the first time this year. Twenty students from Stanley County participated in their inaugural season.