Riggs High Avera Athletes of the Week Named by PACA

PIERRE, S.D. – Janaina Zanin of the Pierre Lady Governor Soccer team and River Iverson of the Governor football team have been named the Pierre Riggs High Avera Athletes of the Week by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA). Here are the nominations from Governor Head Football Coach Steve Steele and Lady Governor Soccer head coach Sydney Zanin.

River Iverson (Football): River has had an amazing summer and beginning to the fall season. He has worked himself into a position where he had to be on the field somewhere. On Friday, he was our most consistent performer on the field, always doing his job. He is a great example of work ethic for our young players and for perseverance and sacrifice in willing to move positions at any time in service of the team. He comes to practice with a great attitude and leads by example in all that he does. In this young fall season River has stood out to the coaching staff for his dedication, work ethic, and leadership.

Janaina Zanin (Soccer): Jai had her best game of the season to date. She scored two goals in the first half and controlled the midfield for the majority of the game by stopping several of the Harrisburg player’s attack and starting the lady Govs counter attack. Her passing and movement off the ball created many offensive opportunities for several of her Lady Gov teammates. Even better was her hustle on defense which helped the lady Govs win possession and keep the ball in the attacking half for most of the game and resulting in a solid 7-1 win.