Riggs High Avera Athletes if the Week Named

PIERRE, S.D. – Addy Smith of the Lady Governor Track team and Jace Wernsmann of the Governor tennis team have been selected as the Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week by the Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA). Addy won the 100, 200 and 400 at our home meet last Tuesday and even though it’s mid-season, she’s close to PR times in all these events. Head Coach Greg Starr says that she is a quiet leader on the track team and takes all aspects of practice seriously. Wensmann went 5-1 on the week in Singles, only losing to the defending state champion for his flight from Sioux Falls Lincoln. He also went 5-1 in doubles with the only loss again coming to Sioux Falls Lincoln. Jace pulled in 16th All-Time in school singles’ wins and is only 2 wins away from jumping into 14th place. Head Coach Steve Steele says he has a great opportunity to end his career in the Top 10.