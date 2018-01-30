Riggs High Athletes of the Week Named by PACA

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association has named their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week for their performance in games last week. Kodi Severyn of the Lady Governor basketball team and Peyton Zabel of the Governors basketball team earned the honors.

Peyton Zabel (Basketball): Peyton scored 38 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks, & 2 steals in our win against #1 Harrisburg last week. His scoring was needed, but his floor game was crucial for us in knocking off the Tiger on Friday.

Kodi Severyn (Basketball): Kodi plays valuable minutes on both the JV and varsity girls’ basketball team. She never complains, works hard, and always does what is expected of her. Against Aberdeen last week, Kodi hit 6 three-pointers and ended the game with 20 points to help lift the JV team to a victory.

Severyn was nominated for the award by her head coach Scott DeBoer and Zabel was nominated by his head coach Terry Becker.