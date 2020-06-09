Riggs High Adds Swimming As Club Sport

PIERRE – Swimming is now a club sport at Riggs High School. The Pierre School Board voted in favor of the proposal unanimously at Monday’s meeting. Athletic Director Brian Moser pointed out to the board the advantages of programs joining the high school as a club sport, including more consistent attendance and the ability to communicate better with coaches for coordinating practices and events. Pierre Swim Team head coach Kent Huskins has been in his position for 15 years in his current stint as head coach. Huskins is a Riggs alum.