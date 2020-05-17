Riggs Band Senior Spotlight: Eli Houdyshell

Pierre TF Riggs High School Band Senior Spotlight: Isiah Hand by band director Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen.

Eli started out as an alto saxophone in the Riggs Band and Emerald Regiment marching band, then decided to learn oboe. Eli has been a four-year member of the jazz program and has played Soprano Sax, Alto Sax and Bari Sax.

Family:

Owen-brother, Maren-Sister, Hannah- mom, Michael- dad

Post high plans:

I will be attending Northern State University to study music, specifically vocal performance. I will continue band and jazz band throughout college.

My favorite band memory: I have told this story to the saxophone section so many times, it’s become an inside joke. My freshman year, I was the only alto sax that came to pep band, which is crazy because I’m typically the only sax that doesn’t show up. We played Irresistible which has a short saxophone section solo. Since I was the only sax there, it was like my own solo. Playing that gave me more confidence to play out in the future.

Underclassmen offered these words about Eli:

Talented Kind

Musical Lively

Smart Leader

Hilarious Accomplished

Jazzy Cool

Vibrant Energetic

Funny Animal Crossing

Tank Amazing

Outgoing Fun

Bold Gifted