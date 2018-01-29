Richard Zoller 1924 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Richard Zoller, 93 of Pierre, died Sunday, January 21 at Pierre Care and Rehab. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 17 at Faith Lutheran Church

Richard Emmanuel Zoller was born January 27, 1924 to Emmanuel and Lydia (Gogolin) Zoller in Harrold, SD. Growing up in Harrold, he attended all 12 years in the Harrold School District, graduating in 1942. He was active in declamatory, school plays and band. He especially enjoyed playing his cornet and upon graduation, he organized a dance band. The band, named the Cometeers and later Rich Zoller’s band, played for dances across the state of South Dakota during the World War II years. It was through his love of music that he met the love of his life, Gloris Vandarwarka. They were married September 8, 1943, and they celebrated their 69 anniversary on September 8, 2012. In 1946, the second love of his life an only child, a daughter, Jacquelyn Rae, was born. She was his pride and joy.

Richard also attended a television school graduating with honors. He did not enter the field of television but used the knowledge he received in other special services and community programs.

Richard was the rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office in Harrold for several years and was also employed by the Sexauer Company. He also owned and operated the Harrold Theatre and Harrold Pool Hall and Bar. In 1957 the family moved to Pierre, SD, where he accepted employment with South Dakota State Department of Transportation as a draftsman. He continued employment with the State for 30 years retiring in 1986.

He was baptized, confirmed, and married in Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Harrold, and upon moving to Pierre, he became a very active member of Faith Lutheran Church, and held various offices including President of the congregation. He taught Sunday School, and sang in the choir for many years. He also directed the choir and held many concerts that drew many of the community to enjoy the special visual effects he incorporated in the concerts. He was a creative man and his special talents enhanced many a Christmas and Good Friday service with special visual effects.

Richard enjoyed singing and loved the barbershop style of music. He was a member of the Pierre Society of Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Singing chorus and sang bass in the Statesman’s quartet.

He was a very caring and loving husband and father. He took pride in his daughter and his three grandchildren, Eric, Tonja and Noel their spouses as well as his nine great-grandchildren. Many trips were made to California to watch and encourage the grandchildren in their involvement in sports and musical activities.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Jackie (Richard) Shibley of Barstow, CA; three grandchildren: Eric (Christy) Shibley, Tonja (Brian) Parvin and Noel (Mike) Duffy; nine great-grandchildren; brother Paul Zoller of McAlester, OK and nine nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gloris; parents and sister Ella Heintz.