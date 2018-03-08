Roger Weaver 1944 – 2018

PIERRE, SD –

Roger Orvil Weaver, 73, of Pierre, went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 6, 2018. Visitation will be from 6:30-7:00pm, Friday, March 9, 2018 Avera-Maryhouse Chapel, concluding with a prayer service at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30pm, Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Resurrection Lutheran Church with interment following at Riverside Cemetery.

Roger was born October 17th, 1944 in Amarillo, Texas to Charles (Mike) and Alvina (Hargens) Weaver. His parents moved back to South Dakota to a farm south of St. Lawrence after Mike’s discharge from the service. Roger was an active little boy until polio at age six. He spent several months in the Huron SD hospital and then was transferred to the Crippled Children’s Hospital and School in Sioux Falls. In the 5th grade Roger continued attending country school graduating in the 8th grade and then attending St. Lawrence High School and graduating from Miller High School in 1964. Roger had several surgeries during his early high school years to address the issues of polio in his right arm and shoulder. Roger attended the Goodwill Industries Vo-Tech school in Omaha, Nebraska and then moved to Pierre to live with his parents in 1966.

Roger worked at the St. Mary’s laundry, the Pierre Holiday Inn for several years and then for the Sooper Dooper and Dakota Mart grocery stores in Pierre. Roger was known by many as the guy who always made sure that no eggs were broken and the lettuce and bananas were always placed in separate bags.

Roger had a medical event in early 2001 with issues that necessitated him to have nursing home care. Roger has called Avera Mary House home since August 2002.

Roger had a very unique memory quality, if he met you and knew your name you were his friend forever.

Roger enjoyed the various activities at Mary House including Bingo and playing cards with friends and family. He was also a regular attendee at chapel services at Mary House.

Roger is survived by his brothers and sister and families: Norm and Joann Weaver (Kristi, Ryan, and Aaron), Prentice and Susan Weaver (Amanda and Kyle), Glenna and Bo Etheridge (Amber and Katie), Michael Weaver (Halona and Molly) and numerous great nieces and nephews. Roger is also survived by Aunts Mildene Turpin and Marie Kemper and numerous cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to Capital Area Counseling building fund. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com