Richard L. His Law 1947 – 2018

FT. THOMPSON, SD – Funeral services for Richard L. His Law, 71, of Fort Thompson will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Diamond Willow Ministries in Fort Thompson with burial in the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Wake services will be Monday and Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm at Diamond Willow Ministries in Fort Thompson.

