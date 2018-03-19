Richard L. His Law 1947 – 2018

March 19, 2018

 

FT. THOMPSON, SD – Funeral services for Richard L. His Law, 71, of Fort Thompson will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Diamond Willow Ministries in Fort Thompson with burial in the Christ Episcopal Cemetery at Fort Thompson. Wake services will be Monday and Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm at Diamond Willow Ministries in Fort Thompson.


