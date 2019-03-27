Richard Conley 1927 – 2019

ABERDEEN, SD – Richard J. Conley, 91, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mother Joseph Manor, Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Faulkton, with visitation one hour prior, and Pastor LeShea Avery officiating. Burial will be in the Faulkton Cemetery.

Richard James Conley was born June 7, 1927 in Aberdeen, SD to Edward C. Sr., and Lillian Emma (Mertz) Conley. He attended school in Aberdeen, graduating from Aberdeen Central in 1945.

He enlisted in the United States Army on March 27, 1946 at Ft. Knox, KY. He served in the Signal Corp and was stationed in the Philippines until his honorable discharge on March 30, 1947.

On June 14, 1946, Richard was united in marriage to Delores Olsen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen. They made their home in Aberdeen where they raised their daughter, Barbara. Richard went to work for the Milwaukee Railroad where he worked as a carman. Milwaukee Railroad merged with Burlington Northern Railroad where Richard worked until an injury forced him to retire in 1987.

In his free time, Richard spent endless hours hunting and fishing.

His life will be cherished by his wife of 72 years, Delores Conley of Aberdeen; daughter, Barb (Don) Hahler of Faulkton; two grandchildren: Colton (Alexandree) Hahler of Minneapolis, MN and Kylee (Aaron) Amato of Grand Rapids, MI; and one great granddaughter, Mila Amato of Grand Rapids, MI.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Chuck Conley.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Richard’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)