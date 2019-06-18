Ribbon cutting and open house at Oahe YMCA being held Wednesday

After about a year of work, Phase 1 of a multi-phase expansion project at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre is almost complete.

CEO Aaron Fabel says membership at the YMCA has grown, so the facility needed more space.

He says the former nursery area will be repurposed into another weight room.

Fabel says an open house and ribbon cutting at the Oahe Family YMCA will be held tomorrow (Wed.) from 4-5pm.

The cost of the Phase 1 expansion was estimated to be a little over $800-thousand.

Find information about summer activities at oaheymca.org.