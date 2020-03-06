Riandi Ras named Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week

Congratulations to Riandi Ras for being chosen as Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performer of the Week.” Here is her nomination:

Riandi Ras (Treble Choir): Riandi is new to Riggs having started here around the time of Small Group Vocal Contest (February 5).

In her short time of being here, she has established herself as a strong singer and leader in her section.

She picks up her parts quickly and effectively. Two of our songs are ones that the group had been working on last semester.

She has been singing them for two weeks, and sounds like she has been singing them the whole time.