Rew Earns National Coach of the Year Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mitchell High School gymnastics coach Audra Rew received the national coach of the year award as awarded by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association on Wednesday. Rew was recognized in the special sports category, which covers various sports which don’t have a specific award category each year. Rew received the honor at the NHSACA’s national convention in Sioux Falls. Rew was one of eight finalists for the honor. Rew is a four-time MHS coach of the year and was up for the national coach of the year award for the second time. Rew, who has coached the Kernels for 12 seasons, has coached Mitchell to six Class AA state championships and six Eastern South Dakota Conference championships.