Review home, business safety plans in case of severe weather
This is Severe Weather Preparedness Week (April 20-24) in South Dakota.
South Dakota Office of Emergency Management Director Tina Titze says the week is designed to refresh, remind and educate everyone about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them.
Titze says the state has complied severe weather preparedness information on the website bReady.sd.gov.
This year, the National Weather Service offices in South Dakota will NOT be doing a formal tornado drill as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. However, they encourage the public to consider how they will react in the event of severe weather and to make any needed updates to their home or business response plan.