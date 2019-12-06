Reuben Niehoff 1918 – 2019

ONIDA, SD – Ruben Niehoff, of Onida, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onida, SD. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date.

Ruben Erwin Frank Niehoff was born September 6, 1918 in Sioux City, Iowa to Carl and Agnes (Wedemeier) Niehoff. Ruben completed eight years of education before going to work as a general farm hand.

In March 1942 Ruben was inducted into the US Army. He served over seas for two years and nine months where he saw service in Algeria, French Morcero, Tunisia, Sicily, Rome, Southern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was honorably discharged on October 19, 1945. After his discharge Ruben came to Onida where he met Agnes Goosen. They were married on September 7, 1947. They made Onida their home where they had two children, a son Richard and daughter Ramona.

Ruben was a member of the Onida American Legion, The Onida Fire Department and served on the Onida City Council.

Ruben is survived by his wife, Agnes, son in law Jerry Weischedel, daughter in law Lori Niehoff, three grandsons: Jeremy, Brian and Kevin and three great grandchildren: Landen, Ruben and Esmee. Ruben was preceded in death by his son Richard, daughter Ramona (Weischedel), his parents, and seven brothers and sisters.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com