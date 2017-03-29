Retirement Event Being Planned For Police Captain Blemaster of the Pierre Police Department

PIERRE SD – Statement received 3/28/17 from Pierre Police Chief Panzer :

After 27 years of service to his community, Captain Elton Blemaster announced his retirement from the Pierre Police Department. Capt. Blemaster’s last day of service will be May 1st, 2017.

Chief Panzer states “Capt. Blemaster has been part of this law enforcement family for 27 years, he’s been a very strong leader in not only the department but the community as a whole. Elton has had an outstanding career and has a lot to be proud of”.

A public retirement celebration date and time will be announced soon.