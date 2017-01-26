Results of Attorney General’s 6th Annual Legislative Shooting Contest

PIERRE, S.D – “South Dakota enjoys, respects, and protects the fundamental right of the state and our law abiding citizens to bear arms. The Attorney General’s Legislative Shootout is intended to support our constitutional rights, test legislator’s marksmanship and raise money for important causes,” said Attorney General Jackley. Legislators donate to a charity and there is no cost to taxpayers.

Below are the top three places for this year’s contest:

1. Representative Herman Otten (District 6)

2. Representative Steve Livermont (District 27)

3. Representative Kevin Jensen (District 16)

Representative Otten’s name will proudly be displayed on a plaque at the Attorney General’s Office. Monies raised during this event go to the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.

Senator Jordan Youngberg, AG Jackley and NRA State Liaison Daniel Hall

Top Gun Winner Representative Otten and AG Jackley

Past winners include:

2012 Representative Stace Nelson

2013 Representative Stace Nelson

2014 Representative Dean Wink

2015 Representative Mathew Wollman

2016 Representative Dean Wink