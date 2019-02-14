Republicans Optimistic About Capitol Carry Bill

South Dakota Republican leaders are optimistic about a bill that would allow people to bring guns into the state Capitol.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 4-2 Thursday to send the bill to the floor. It would allow people who have an enhanced permit to bring concealed handguns into the Capitol if they notify security beforehand.

House and Senate Republican leaders predict it will have support in their chambers.

GOP Sen. Jim Stalzer, the sponsor, says state employees and legislators have indicated a desire to be able to defend themselves. Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch opposed the bill, saying he doesn’t think there should be “more guns in more places.”

Last year, 1,615 new enhanced permits were issued. Obtaining one requires completing a handgun course.

There are no metal detectors at Capitol entrances.