Republican SD Senators Elect Leadership

A Sioux Falls area senator will lead to serve senate republicans during the 2019-2020 Legislative terms.

The newly-elected South Dakota Senate Republican caucus elected Sen. Kris Langer as majority leader. Sen. Jim Bolin will serve as assistant majority leader. Senators Bob Ewing, Josh Klumb, Al Novstrup and Jordan Youngberg will all serve as majority whips.

Sen. Brock Greenfield will be the GOP nominee for the position of President Pro Tempore, which will be voted on by the full Senate when they organize on Jan. 8.

