Republic of China (Taiwan) to Honor American Veterans Who Served in Taiwan

PIERRE, S.D. – Republic of China (Taiwan) will honor 52 South Dakota veterans who served in Taiwan during 1955-1979 at a ceremony hosted by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. The ceremony will be held Monday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. (CST) in Galleries B & C at the Ramkota Conference Center in Pierre.

On behalf of the Republic of China (ROC) government, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver will present the “US-ROC Mutual Defense Commemorative Badge” to express the country’s appreciation for their service and contributions.

The United States of America and the Republic of China established a Mutual Defense Treaty from 1955 to 1979, which defended Taiwan’s democracy and freedom. Director General Jerry Chang said, “The American soldiers played a very important role in maintaining the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait during that time and we are very grateful for all the veterans’ contributions to providing assistance in Taiwan’s self-defense. Taiwanese people will always remember with deep appreciation.”

“It has been an honor to work side by side with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office on this ceremony,” said Larry Zimmerman, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “They recognize what these heroes have given and as a token of their sincerest appreciation they will present them with the US-ROC Mutual Defense Commemorative Badge which symbolizes their adoration and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.”

“This is a conflict not many remember, and few even know about,” said Zimmerman. “We must continue to provide opportunities like this ceremony to educate all on the sacrifices made by those who serve.”

The ceremony will include remarks from Gov. Dennis Daugaard, SDDVA Secretary Larry Zimmerman and Director General Jerry Chang.