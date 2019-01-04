Representatives from DC expected at Noem Inauguration Ceremony

Pierre is host to a variety of activities tomorrow (Sat.) as South Dakota holds the inauguration of the state’s first female governor, the Lt. Governor and Constitutional office holders.

While they were able to make appearances in the state during her campaign, Governor-elect Kristi Noem says Pres. Trump and Vice President Pence aren’t able to attend the inaugural activities tomorrow.

However, Noem says she is expecting a few friends from DC in town tomorrow.

Oath of Office Ceremonies for legislators begin at 11am CST in their respective chambers at the State Capitol. The Oath of Office Ceremony for the Governor-elect and other elected state officials begins at noon in the State Capitol Rotunda. All Oath of Office Ceremonies are free and open to the public.

Tomorrow, we’ll broadcast the Oath of Office Ceremonies for the Constitutional Office holders on KGFX (AM 1060 or 107.1FM, online at www.drgnews.com or via the free KGFX mobile app) starting aroundnoon. We’ll also stream the events live on the KGFX YouTube Channel.