Report: South Dakota Gov. Noem’s daughter gets pay raise

AP- The daughter of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has received a pay raise since she and other state employees got a salary boost in July. Kennedy Noem works for her mother as a policy analyst. State employees received a 2.5% pay bump in July after South Dakota lawmakers voted to increase state salaries. KELO-TV reports Kennedy Noem has received another pay boost since July, and now makes nearly $58,000 a year _ nearly half of what her mother makes. Gov. Noem’s office says her daughter’s salary increased after she was assigned more duties.